Joan brings a 20+ year Silicon Valley leadership career to Great in 8 Coaching

starting with a decade in management at Fortune 500 companies including Apple, 3Com and Memorex, and a decade leading marketing and communications for start-up companies. She then transitioned to the dynamic and gratifying field of career development and management where she has helped hundreds of people to advance and transition in their careers. Joan is a noted leadership and career coach, speaker, and author of the

amazon.com

5-star book, Great in Eight: 8 Winning Strategies for Getting a Job. She and her husband moved to Santa Rosa in 2014 and appreciate the wonders of Sonoma County on a daily basis.